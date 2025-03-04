Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Call It Quits After Dating For Two Years – What Went Wrong?

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have reportedly ended their relationship after two years of dating. Fans noticed the removal of personal photos, hinting at a split.

Fans were left shocked as Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma reportedly ended their relationship after two years of dating, though they plan to stay friends.

Bollywood actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have reportedly ended their relationship after dating for nearly two years. The news of their split surfaced on March 4, surprising fans who had been anticipating their wedding.

A source quoted by Pinkvilla confirmed the breakup, stating, “Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules.”

The duo, who frequently made public appearances together, have also removed personal pictures of each other from their social media accounts, fueling further speculation about their split. However, their professional collaboration posts remain intact.

Tamannaah and Vijay’s Relationship Timeline

Tamannaah and Vijay first met on the sets of Lust Stories 2 in 2023, where they shared screen space. Soon after, their off-screen chemistry blossomed, and they made their relationship public. Over the past two years, they were spotted together on numerous occasions, including red carpet events and intimate date nights, making them a fan-favorite couple.

Reports even suggested that the couple had plans to tie the knot this year, with preliminary arrangements underway, including searching for a luxurious apartment in Mumbai for their post-marriage life.

Tamannaah’s Candid Thoughts on Marriage

Just weeks before the breakup rumors surfaced, Tamannaah had spoken openly about her views on marriage. In an interview, she had hinted at the possibility of tying the knot, saying, “Shaadi bhi ho sakti hai, kyun nahi?” (Marriage could happen, why not?). She also addressed the impact of marriage on her career, affirming, “For me, there is no connection between marriage and career. I am ambitious and will continue acting after marriage.”

Her statements had raised fans’ hopes that wedding bells were on the horizon. However, the recent split rumors have now left many heartbroken.

Social Media Hints at Trouble in Paradise

Fans had already begun speculating trouble in Tamannaah and Vijay’s relationship when they noticed a decline in their public appearances together. Adding to this, both actors discreetly deleted each other’s personal pictures from their Instagram handles. However, their professional collaborations remain untouched, signaling that they continue to respect each other’s careers despite parting ways personally.

On social media, many fans expressed disappointment, with some even suggesting that their relationship had fallen victim to the “evil eye.”

Tamannaah on Vijay: ‘He Made Me Feel Safe’

Tamannaah and Vijay had always spoken highly of each other in interviews. Tamannaah, who previously had a no-intimate-scenes policy, made an exception for Lust Stories 2, citing Vijay as the reason for her comfort on set.

“I’ve never felt so safe around an actor. And that’s what’s really important for an actor. You need to feel that kind of safety,” she said in an interview with Bollywood Bubble. “He just, from the moment go, made me feel so safe that I wasn’t scared to say anything, do anything, emote in a certain way. He just made it feel so easy. So that’s definitely something I love about him.”

Vijay, on the other hand, had called Tamannaah his “safe space” and praised her simplicity and radiant personality. Their online banter and affectionate words for each other had made them one of the most adored couples in the industry.

What’s Next for Tamannaah and Vijay?

Despite the breakup, the actors remain focused on their careers. Both have multiple projects in the pipeline and are committed to their work schedules. While fans may be heartbroken over their split, Tamannaah and Vijay’s decision to remain friends suggests that their professional rapport remains intact.

For now, neither Tamannaah nor Vijay has officially addressed the breakup rumors, leaving fans eager for a confirmation.