Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Live Tv
Tamannaah Bhatia Blames Instagram Glitch For Liking Deepika Padukone Propaganda Video Amid ‘Spirit’ Row With Sandeep Reddy Vanga

She appeared to deny any intentional support or involvement in the controversy, suggesting that the platform itself might be to blame.

Tamannaah Bhatia found herself at the center of online chatter after she appeared to “like” a video supporting Deepika Padukone amid the ongoing fallout between the actress and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The seemingly innocuous social media action quickly turned into speculation about Tamannaah’s stance on the controversy.

Video Sparks Online Buzz

The video in question featured Deepika Padukone addressing common struggles faced by women in the workplace. She also took a stand against rumors that her husband, Ranveer Singh, had financed her film Chhapaak, which was in fact produced by Deepika herself.

The post’s caption read: “Propaganda she is not falling for: Disrespect, men, sexism, gender pay gap, working overtime, unprofessionalism, misogyny, and double standards.”

Soon after, fans noticed Tamannaah’s ‘like’ on the post, prompting many to believe she was subtly showing support for Deepika, especially following the latter’s exit from Vanga’s film Spirit.

Tamannaah Clears the Air

To address the rising speculation, Tamannaah turned to Instagram with a clarification. She appeared to deny any intentional support or involvement in the controversy, suggesting that the platform itself might be to blame.

Posting a smiling selfie to her Instagram Story, she wrote: “Can Instagram pls figure out how it likes pages on its own? Cause random ppl are making this news and I really have work to do.”

Her message hinted at frustration over being dragged into the headlines for something she claims wasn’t deliberate.

Inside the Deepika-Vanga Fallout

The broader context stems from Deepika Padukone’s departure from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s much-anticipated film Spirit. Initial reports claimed she left the project due to disagreements over working conditions, including fixed hours and remuneration.

In response, Vanga took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to issue a statement. While he didn’t directly name Deepika, he accused an unnamed actress of leaking the plot after her demands weren’t met, suggesting she was dropped rather than quitting the project.

Following Deepika’s exit, Triptii Dimri has been confirmed as her replacement in Spirit, which stars Prabhas in the lead role.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan Joins Forces With KGF Producers Hombale Films For Upcoming Pan-India Film

 

