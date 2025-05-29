Tamannaah Bhatia Breaks Silence On Accidental ‘Like’ Amid Deepika-Vanga Drama: Blame It On The Algorithm!

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has stepped into the Instagram glitch spotlight. On Wednesday, she shared a cheeky Instagram Story after her account allegedly liked a reel featuring Deepika Padukone. The reel addressed issues like gender pay gaps and toxic work culture. “Can Instagram pls figure out how it likes pages on its own, cause random people are making it news and I have work to do,” Tamannaah wrote, alongside a selfie. The post instantly sparked curiosity, as it comes amid Deepika Padukone’s exit from director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film, Spirit, which has created waves in the film industry.

Virat Kohli Faced A Similar Instagram Glitch

Tamannaah isn’t alone in this accidental ‘liking’ saga. Earlier, cricketer Virat Kohli faced online buzz when users noticed his verified Instagram handle liked a post from a fan page of actress Avneet Kaur. Kohli addressed the speculation through his own Instagram Story, saying, “While clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction… no unnecessary assumptions be made.” Kohli’s clarification drew attention to how algorithm glitches or auto-likes are turning into headline-making moments—whether for cricketers or Bollywood stars.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Fiery Post Sparks Speculation

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga added fuel to the ongoing buzz with a dramatic post on X. Though he did not name anyone, his words pointed strongly to Deepika Padukone, who reportedly exited Spirit. “There is an unsaid NDA… But by doing this, you’ve ‘DISCLOSED’ the person that you are…” he wrote. He questioned the actress’s feminism and criticized her for allegedly undermining his story. Many online users linked the statement to Deepika, especially after Triptii Dimri was confirmed as her replacement in the film opposite Prabhas.

Triptii Dimri Steps In As the New Female Lead in Spirit

Triptii Dimri, fresh off the acclaim from Animal, has officially joined Spirit as the female lead. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga made the announcement with a cheeky, “The female lead for my film is now official :-)” on Instagram. Triptii, clearly thrilled, replied, “Still sinking in… So grateful to be trusted with this journey.” With Prabhas headlining the film and Triptii stepping in after Deepika Padukone’s much-discussed exit, Spirit has become a full-blown Bollywood potboiler—complete with drama, star power, and a plot twist before cameras even roll. Fans now eagerly await this high-voltage collaboration to hit the big screen. Advertisement · Scroll to continue (With Inputs From ANI) Also Read: Pride Month 2025: Kashish LGBTQ+ Film Festival Turns 16 with Bigger Line-Up, New Venues, and a Strong Message of Love