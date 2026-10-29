Tamannaah Bhatia Breaks Silence On Annu Kapoor’s ‘Dudhiya Badan’ Remark: ‘I Focus On My Work’

Tamannaah Bhatia has finally responded to the controversy surrounding veteran actor Annu Kapoor’s remarks about her appearance, choosing to focus on her career rather than give such comments importance. Speaking at NDTV Profit Ignite 2026, the actor reflected on how creative professionals must decide what feedback to absorb and what to ignore.

“I think that as a creative person, our most important task is to listen. And when we listen, what we keep and what we filter is very important to understand,” Tamannaah said.

She added that giving too much attention to such remarks could prevent people from moving forward. “So I don’t even see these things. I focus on my work. I focus on what I want to make. I focus on my acting career,” she said.

Tamannaah Bhatia Says Her Work Matters More Than Such Comments

Tamannaah also explained how she approaches her work and the attention that comes with being a public figure. Rather than allowing remarks about her appearance to shape her choices, she said she wants to concentrate on the projects she creates and her growth as an actor.

“Genuinely, according to me, I want to do my work like a service. And I do that. And maybe that’s why it reaches people, because somewhere it comes from the right place,” she said.

What Did Annu Kapoor Say About Tamannaah Bhatia?

The controversy began in 2025 when Annu Kapoor appeared on YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra’s channel and was shown a clip of Tamannaah performing in Aaj Ki Raat, the hit song from Stree 2. While discussing the performance, he said, “Mashallah kya dudhiya badan hai,” a remark that drew criticism online for focusing on her physical appearance.

Kapoor later defended his comments, arguing that his intention was to appreciate the actor and that the reaction was influenced by the words he used. He also said he would apologise if Tamannaah felt hurt by the remark.

Tamannaah’s response now shifts the focus back to how she chooses to handle public commentary, making it clear that her priority remains her acting career and the work she wants to create.