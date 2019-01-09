Known to dominate the cinema screens with her acting chops and on-screen charm, Tollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia has shared her latest photos. Shared on her official Instagram account, the actor looks stunning in a pink dress that she styled with nude heels and white cat-eye sunglasses. Considered as a social media sensation, Tamannaah has 7.5 million followers on Instagram.

One of the most sought after and bankable actors of Tamil and Telugu cinema, Tamannaah Bhatia has not just carved a space for herself in the Indian Film Industry but also the hearts of fans. With back to back impressive performances, on-screen charm and massive popularity, the diva boasts of more than 7 million followers on her official Instagram account and takes social media by storm everytime she shares her new photos or videos and this time is no different.

Snapped during the promotions of F2- Fun and Frustration that is scheduled to release on January 12th, she was seen dressed in a pink frill dress and the photos of the same are taking social media by storm. Looking absolutely stunning, Tamannaah completed her look with white cat eye sunglasses and nude heels. With glowing yet subtle makeup, the actor tied her hair in a ponytail and let her confidence do all the job.

Tamannaah Bhatia made her Bollywood debut with Chand Sa Roshan Chehra and later starred in films like Himmatwala, Humshakals, Tutak Tutak Tutiya and Entertainment.

Have a glimpse at her Instagram account-

