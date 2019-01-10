Known for her stunning looks and power-packed performances, Tollywood actor Tamannah Bhatia is slaying the Internet with her promotional looks for upcoming film F2. From a pant-suit to an ethnic attire. the diva is garnering praises for carrying each look with absolute ease and panache and she looks absolutely stunning. Take a look at Tamannaah Bhatia's latest photos-

With her on-screen charm and powerful performances on-screen, Tollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia has emerged as one of the most bankable and sought-after actors of recent times. All thanks to her massive popularity, Tamannaah is no less than a social media sensation and makes the fans go gaga everytime she shares her new photos on social media. As she promotes her upcoming film F2, the diva is ranking high on fashion meters and making a statement with her sartorial choices.

To make heads turn, Tamannaah took to her official Instagram account a few hours ago to share her latest photo in which she can be seen donning a one-shoulder power suit. To complete the look, Tamannaah has rounded off her look with soft curly hair and silver stilettos. With the glamorous look, the stunning lady has kept her hair minimal yet subtle.

Soon after Tamannaah shared the photo, the diva followed it up with another beautiful look. Donning a yellow suit with flared pants and embellished dupatta, Tamannah amped up her look with statement earrings, a bindi, and her signature bright smile.

Take a glimpse at Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram account-

