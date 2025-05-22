Tamannaah Bhatia Named Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassador, Sparks Outcry In Karnataka

The Karnataka government’s decision to appoint Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the brand ambassador for the century-old Mysore Sandal Soap has ignited a backlash from Kannada activists, cultural figures, and netizens.

Bhatia has been signed for a two-year deal worth ₹6.2 crore by Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), the state-run company that manufactures the iconic product. In addition to the flagship soap, the actress will represent all other KSDL products.

KSDL Managing Director Dr. Prashanth PKM defended the decision, stating that the company needed a brand ambassador with pan-India and global appeal. “Only 12% of our ₹1,800 crore sales come from Karnataka. The rest is from outside the state. A broader reach requires a face with national visibility,” he said.

However, pro-Kannada organisations, including the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, strongly opposed the move. Its chief, T Narayana Gowda, called the decision an insult and demanded its withdrawal. He warned of statewide protests if the order was not revoked.

Filmmaker Kavitha Lankesh also raised concerns, questioning the obsession with fairness and national celebrities. “There are many talented, beautiful Kannadigas who could represent the brand—many would do it for free if it’s for a government cause,” she said.

Critics also questioned why Kannada-origin actors like Deepika Padukone or other local talents were not considered.

State ministers MB Patil and HK Patil have stood by the appointment, noting that the intent was to strengthen the brand’s reach outside Karnataka while maintaining its identity at home.

Legacy of Mysore Sandal Soap

First manufactured over a century ago, Mysore Sandal Soap is one of Karnataka’s most iconic exports. In the fiscal year 2023–24, KSDL recorded ₹1,570 crore in sales and a ₹362 crore profit. A ₹108.62 crore dividend cheque was handed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah—the highest payout in the company’s history.

Despite its legacy, the brand has seen past controversies. In 2006, KSDL had a legal tussle with cricketer MS Dhoni over breach of contract. The five-year case ended in Dhoni’s favour.

While KSDL is confident that Tamannaah’s endorsement will boost national visibility, the debate over regional representation and cultural identity remains unresolved in Karnataka.

