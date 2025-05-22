Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Tamannaah Bhatia Named Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassador, Sparks Outcry In Karnataka

Tamannaah Bhatia Named Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassador, Sparks Outcry In Karnataka

The Karnataka government’s decision to appoint Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the brand ambassador for the century-old Mysore Sandal Soap has ignited a backlash from Kannada activists, cultural figures, and netizens.

Tamannaah Bhatia Named Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassador, Sparks Outcry In Karnataka


The Karnataka government’s decision to appoint Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the brand ambassador for the century-old Mysore Sandal Soap has ignited a backlash from Kannada activists, cultural figures, and netizens.

Bhatia has been signed for a two-year deal worth ₹6.2 crore by Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), the state-run company that manufactures the iconic product. In addition to the flagship soap, the actress will represent all other KSDL products.

KSDL Managing Director Dr. Prashanth PKM defended the decision, stating that the company needed a brand ambassador with pan-India and global appeal. “Only 12% of our ₹1,800 crore sales come from Karnataka. The rest is from outside the state. A broader reach requires a face with national visibility,” he said.

However, pro-Kannada organisations, including the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, strongly opposed the move. Its chief, T Narayana Gowda, called the decision an insult and demanded its withdrawal. He warned of statewide protests if the order was not revoked.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Filmmaker Kavitha Lankesh also raised concerns, questioning the obsession with fairness and national celebrities. “There are many talented, beautiful Kannadigas who could represent the brand—many would do it for free if it’s for a government cause,” she said.

Critics also questioned why Kannada-origin actors like Deepika Padukone or other local talents were not considered.

State ministers MB Patil and HK Patil have stood by the appointment, noting that the intent was to strengthen the brand’s reach outside Karnataka while maintaining its identity at home.

Legacy of Mysore Sandal Soap

First manufactured over a century ago, Mysore Sandal Soap is one of Karnataka’s most iconic exports. In the fiscal year 2023–24, KSDL recorded ₹1,570 crore in sales and a ₹362 crore profit. A ₹108.62 crore dividend cheque was handed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah—the highest payout in the company’s history.

Despite its legacy, the brand has seen past controversies. In 2006, KSDL had a legal tussle with cricketer MS Dhoni over breach of contract. The five-year case ended in Dhoni’s favour.

While KSDL is confident that Tamannaah’s endorsement will boost national visibility, the debate over regional representation and cultural identity remains unresolved in Karnataka.

Must Read: Pakistan Denied Emergency Landing To Indigo Flight Struck By Hailstorm

Filed under

Tamannaah Bhatia

Vietnamese government has

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report
Iranian Foreign Minister

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect
Industrialist Gautam Adan

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit
newsx

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress
When talking about treks

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You...
newsx

Gautam Gambhir Finally Breaks Silence On Rohit-Kohli Test Retirement: ‘Anyone in This Country…’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You...

Entertainment

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Kamal Haasan Remembers Sivaji Ganesan’s Humility And Perfectionism During ‘Thevar Magan’

Kamal Haasan Remembers Sivaji Ganesan’s Humility And Perfectionism During ‘Thevar Magan’

Who Is Faraz Khan? Tiger Shroff’s Co-Star Accuses Ganapath Makers Of Not Paying Him ₹3 Lakhs

Who Is Faraz Khan? Tiger Shroff’s Co-Star Accuses Ganapath Makers Of Not Paying Him ₹3

How Many Times Have I Declared I Am Not On X: Sonu Nigam Calls Out Publications Over Fake Kannada Row News

How Many Times Have I Declared I Am Not On X: Sonu Nigam Calls Out

‘Stop Israel’: Julian Assange Wears A T-shirt Bearing Names Of Children Killed In Gaza- See Video Here!

‘Stop Israel’: Julian Assange Wears A T-shirt Bearing Names Of Children Killed In Gaza- See

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’