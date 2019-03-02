Actor Tamannaah Bhatia's recent revelation of kissing any someone on-screen had left stunned everyone vividly. In one of her latest interviews, the actor revealed that she can kiss her favorite actor Hrithik Roshan on-screen and she felt like a 16-years old girl she met him for the first time.

The Himmatwala actor shared that she admits her desire to kiss Kaabil actor Hrithik Roshan with her friends. However, according to the clause, she won’t kiss anyone on-screen.

Tamil and Telugu film actor Tamannaah Bhatia is known for her impressive acting skills. The prominent actor was highly appreciated for her Tamil movie Dharma Durai, in which she played the role of a doctor and presented herself in the film without any makeup and garnered her a lot of positive reviews. The film also ran successfully in box office.

In 2009, the actor was also honoured with the best actor(female) award, for her excellent role in Kandein Kadhalai. Later on 2017, she won the South India’s most Admired Celebrity award. Meanwhile, the actress is currently shooting for the Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut’s national awarded film Queen titled as Mahalaxmi.

