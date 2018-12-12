One of the most bankable south Indian actors, Tamannaah Bhatia knows how to slay it with killer looks. The on-trend styling she follows overlapped with the gorgeous face she has, Tamannaah leaves no chance to impress her fans. Gradually comping up as a social media sensations, the actor keeps on sharing the hot and sizzling photos of her. Best known for her work in the south Indian film industry, Tamannaah enjoys a massive fan following in north India too.

Ranked in as one of the most sizzling beauties in the world, Tamannah creates a buzz every time she dresses up like a doll. Be it the fun casual attire or the glamorous diva look, she knows how to slay it all. The charming smile on her face can make anyone go weak on knees and the same happened this time too. Leaving fans breathless once again, Tamannaah took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking adorable as ever. The serene beauty is all party-ready in a blue dress. With the bold classy makeup on, Tamannaah is looking like an absolute diva.

Upping her Instagram game once again, Tamannah has a timeline full of stunning stills. From the hot photoshoots to the steamy looks, she knows how to sweep anyone of their feet. On work front, she will soon be seen in Next Enti starring opposite Sundeep Kishan, playing the role of a modern girl who falls for a casanova. All set to release in the month of December, the movie seems to be worth the wait. Until then, take a look at one of the most happening Instagram galleries.

