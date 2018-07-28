Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has clarified that she is happily single and her parents are not groom hunting. Putting an end to all the wedding speculations, Tamannaah added that the only thing she is romancing right now are her cinematic endeavours.

After actor Tamannaah Bhatia made headlines with speculations of her tying the knot, she shunned all the rumours on June 28 and stated that she is happily single. The diva, who rose the ladder of fame and popularity with Prabhas-starrer Baahubali, released a public statement about the same on her official Twitter handle. In the statement, Tamannaah wrote that one day it is an actor, another day it’s a cricketer and now it’s a doctor. The rumours make her feel like she is on a husband shopping spree.

Speaking about how she does love the idea of being in love, she does not appreciate the baseless news that is surrounding her personal life. Reinstating that she is happily single and her parents are not groom hunting, she added that the only thing she is romancing right now are her cinematic endeavours.

Tamannaah added that the day she decides to go on that road, she will announce it to the world herself because the institution of marriage is consecrated and not as casual as the numerous speculations floating around. She concluded that marriage is not on the cards yet and the baseless rumours must be put to rest as they are a product of someone’s imagination.

Telugu actor Kajal Aggarwal, who was also seen in Bollywood films like Do Lafzon Ki Kahani and Singham, reacted to Tamannaah’s post and responded that people’s hallucination or more likely imagination is usually creative. She further added that her near future has to be someone really special and worthy to deserve a kind soul like her.

Haha well said Tammy, people’s hallucination more likely, Imagination is usually creative ! 😊🤦🏻‍♀️ And Le futur proche has to be really special and worthy to deserve a kind soul like you. He better learn to wait 💁🏻‍♀️ — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) July 28, 2018

