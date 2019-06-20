Popular Telugu actress Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in horror-comedy Raju Gari Gadhi 3 which is the third part of the horror-comedy franchise. The film will also star Ashwin Babu as the male lead and the film will go on floor from June 21.

Popular Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who is best known for her phenomenal work in Telugu and Tamil movies, has been roped in for yet another horror-comedy flick titled Raju Gari Gadhi 3 which is the third part of the popular horror-comedy franchise Raju Gari Gadhi. The Telugu movie will also star Telugu actors Ashwin Babu as the male lead opposite Tamannaah.

The makes of the film said that the movie is being helmed by Ohmkar who previously directed the second part as well. The shooting of the movie will begin from June 21 this year and fans are very excited to see their favourite Tamannaah Bhatia in yet another horror movie.

Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in Tamil movie Devi 2 co-starring Prabhudeva and the film emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year. She will also be seen in the Telugu remake of Tamil movie Anando Brahma.

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular actresses in the Tamil and Telugu movie industry who is known for her pathbreaking performances in movies like Ayan, 100% Love, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, F2 – Fun and Frustration, Kanne Kalaimaane, Jai Lava Kusa, Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan, Vasuvum Saravananum Onna Padichavanga, among several others.

She has also been roped in to play the lead role in That Is Mahalakshmi which is the Telugu remake of Bollywood blockbuster Queen which starred Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. She has a massive fan base on social media and is one of the most talented actresses in the industry.

