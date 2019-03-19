Tamannaah Bhatia Sexy Video: Dressed in a beautiful red dress, Tamannah Bhatia looks hot as ever as she dances her heart out in this viral video. The diva who started her acting career in 2005 with Hindi language movie Chand Sa Roshan Chehra but didn't bag recognition until her college drama movie- Happy Days and Kalloori. Watch Tamannaah Bhatia Sexy Video here.

Tamannaah Bhatia Video: Baahubali star looks hot as ever in red gown, see hot video

Tamannaah Bhatia Sexy Video: South actress Tamannah Bhatia who predominantly work in Telugu and Tamil industry has etched her mark into the hearts of her 8 million fans. From her sexy dance moves to her amazing movies, Tamannah Bhatia has created a mark in the industry and has proved her worth!

The Tollywood fame started her acting career back in 2005 with Bollywood film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra but didn’t bag recognition until 2007. In 2007, Tamannah Bhatia achieved her first success in the Telugu and Tamil cinema with college drama Happy Days and Kalloori. She even won the best actress for her college drama Kalloori at the Filmfare Awards South.

In her 14 year long career, Tamannah Bhatia has worked in more than thirty films, featured in 10 plus item songs and even has various endorsements to her name! Tamannah is a social media sensation with more than 8 million followers on Instagram.

Some of her famous movies from her early days are- Sri, Kedi, Jadoo, Viyabari, Kalidasu, Ready, Netru Indru Naalai, Ninna Nedu Repu, Padikkadavan, Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam, Ayan, Paiyaa, Sura, Ko, 100% love, Badrinath, Venghai, RAcha, Rebel, Endukante… Premanta!, Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu, Himmatwala, Humshakals, Tadakha, Alludu Seenu, Entertainment, Aagadu, Nannbenda, Size Zero, Bengal Tiger among various other movies.

She has also worked in various television shows and short movies like Ranveer Ching Returns, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Konchem Touch Lo Unte Chepta – Season 1, Koffee with DD – Pongal Special, No.1 Yaari with Rana – Season 2, Sixth sense, among other cameo appearances.

On the work front, Tamannah will be next seen in That Is Mahalakshmi, Devi 2, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, and Khamoshi. The movie is slated to release this year.

Tamanna Bhatia has also bagged many awards such as Filmfare south awards, SouthScope, Vijay Awards, B.Nagi Reddy Memorial Award, SIIMA Awards, Santosham Film Awards, IIFA Awards, and many other such nominations to her name.

