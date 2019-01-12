Tamannaah Bhatia sexy photos: Tollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia is amping up the style quotient with her promotional looks for upcoming film F2: Fun and Frustration. In the photos shared by the actor and her stylist, she can be seen making jaws drop in a stunning Reema Acra designer dress. As she poses for the camera, Tamannaah looks absolutely stunning.

One of the most stunning and talented leading ladies of Indian Cinema, Tamannaah Bhatia is not just a power-packed performer but also a style inspiration. With her satirical fashion choices and on-screen charm, the actor has carved a space for herself in the hearts of millions of fans and makes them go gaga over her with her sexy photos. Adding on to one of best looks so far, Tamannaah took everyone by a pleasant surprise recently as she posed in a rose gold dress.

Dressed in a rose gold frilled one-shoulder peplum dress and metallic silver pointed heels, Tamannaah is looking absolutely gorgeous in a Reema Acra designer ensemble. To complete the look, the diva has tied her hair in a top bun and pink-hued makeup. As she poses in front of a reflective glass wall, Tamannaah’s sexy looks are slaying the Internet like no other and making it look like a million bucks.

Shared just a few hours ago, the photoshoot is making everyone go weak in the knees. Garnering over 189,313 likes, the photos are taking social media by storm and being showered with compliments and praises all over social media. Designer Reema Acra has also commented on Tamannaah’s Instagram post, calling her ‘stunning’.

On the professional front, Tamannaah is currently promoting her upcoming film F2- Fun and Frustration. Post F2, the actor will be seen in upcoming films like Kanne Kalaimaane, That Is Mahalakshmi, Devi 2 and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Check out Tamannaah Bhatia’s stunning Instagram photos that steal hearts:

