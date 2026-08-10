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Home > Entertainment News > Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Spooky BTS From Ragini 3 Set; Black Cat Makes Surprise Appearance During Night Shoot – See Pic

Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Spooky BTS From Ragini 3 Set; Black Cat Makes Surprise Appearance During Night Shoot – See Pic

Tamannaah Bhatia may have accidentally found the perfect horror-film companion while shooting for Ragini 3. The actress shared a glimpse from a night shift, where a black cat made an unexpected appearance on the set.

Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo:X)
Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 21:50 IST

Tamannaah Bhatia appears to be getting into the horror mood well ahead of Ragini 3’s release. The actress recently shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from a night shoot for the upcoming horror film, but it was an unexpected visitor that caught fans’ attention. Taking to Instagram Stories, Tamannaah posted a video from the set showing a black cat casually making its way through the location. She simply captioned the clip, “Nightshift. Ragini 3.”

Under normal circumstances, a black cat wandering across a film set would hardly be remarkable. But with Tamannaah currently shooting for a horror franchise, the timing was almost too perfect.

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A Black Cat, A Night Shoot And A Horror Set

The brief video offered little about the film’s plot, but the setting itself was enough to spark curiosity. The dimly lit location, late-night shoot and the sudden appearance of the black cat gave the behind-the-scenes moment an appropriately eerie quality.

For fans waiting for more updates on Ragini 3, Tamannaah’s post also offers a rare glimpse into the atmosphere surrounding the production without giving away any major details. The actress has previously been associated with films across several genres, but Ragini 3 places her in the horror space as the franchise returns with another chapter.Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Spooky BTS From Ragini 3 Set; Black Cat Makes Surprise Appearance During Night Shoot – See Pic

Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Spooky BTS From Ragini 3 Set; Black Cat Makes Surprise Appearance During Night Shoot – See Pic

About Ragini 3

The Ragini franchise has been associated with supernatural horror and adult-themed storytelling, making it one of the more recognisable names in India’s horror-comedy space. The third instalment has generated interest largely because of its cast and the return of the franchise. While the makers are yet to reveal extensive details about the plot, Tamannaah’s latest post has given audiences something to talk about in the meantime.

And if a black cat turning up during a midnight horror shoot is any indication, Ragini 3 is already finding ways to keep its spooky energy alive, even before its first major glimpse arrives.

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Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Spooky BTS From Ragini 3 Set; Black Cat Makes Surprise Appearance During Night Shoot – See Pic
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Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Spooky BTS From Ragini 3 Set; Black Cat Makes Surprise Appearance During Night Shoot – See Pic

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Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Spooky BTS From Ragini 3 Set; Black Cat Makes Surprise Appearance During Night Shoot – See Pic

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Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Spooky BTS From Ragini 3 Set; Black Cat Makes Surprise Appearance During Night Shoot – See Pic
Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Spooky BTS From Ragini 3 Set; Black Cat Makes Surprise Appearance During Night Shoot – See Pic
Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Spooky BTS From Ragini 3 Set; Black Cat Makes Surprise Appearance During Night Shoot – See Pic
Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Spooky BTS From Ragini 3 Set; Black Cat Makes Surprise Appearance During Night Shoot – See Pic

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