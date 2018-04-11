Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been selected to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for her exemplary performance in the film Baahubali: The Beginning. Directed by S.S Rajamouli, Baahubali not only received critical acclaim but also broke several records to emerge as the highest grossing film in India and the 3rd highest Indian grossing worldwide in the release year.

After Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh, Tamaannah Bhatia has been selected to be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for her exemplary performance in Baahubali: The Beginning. Helmed by S.S Rajamouli, Baahubali starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah, Baahubali had emerged as the highest grossing film in India, third highest Indian grossing film worldwide and highest grossing South Indian film at the time of its release. Apart from blockbuster commercial success, the film also made a prominent mark at award ceremonies like National film awards, Filmfare Awards South and Saturn Awards.

Confirming the news to a leading news agency, Tamannah said, “I’ve grown up knowing what immense involvement Dadasaheb Phalke had enjoyed in Indian cinema. It’s such an honour to be conferred an award from the foundation.” Speaking about the film, she had earlier said, “My image changed due to the film. ‘Baahubali’ made people believe that I can act. Thanks to Rajamouli sir, who believed in me even for the action sequences. He made me a very courageous person. When I think about stardom, the first film that comes to my mind is ‘Baahubali’.”

Considered as India’s highest award in Cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke Award is honoured to a recipient for their outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema. The award ceremony will take place in Mumbai on April 21st 2018. On the work front, Tamannaah will be next seen in Jayendra Panchapakesan’s Telugu film Naa Nuvve opposite Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. After which, she will also be seen in Telugu remake of Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen titled Queen Once Again helmed by Neelakanta Reddy.

