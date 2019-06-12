The Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia has expressed her desire to star in a biopic on late actress Sridevi. Describing herself as a huge Sridevi fan, she says that she has always looked up to the actress.

Tammannah Bhatia, a popular face of the showbiz industry recently revealed in an interview that she wants to star in a biopic on legendary actress Sridevi. She said in an interview to Mumbai Mirror that as a young girl she has always looked up to Sridevi and had always in mind that if there’s a biopic that she would love to be a part of, it would be of the late actress.

There were speculations going around lately that Sridevi’s life will be brought alive on the big screen through a biopic. Tamannaah Bhatia, who is a diehard fan of Sridevi, wants to be cast as the leading lady if a biopic is ever made.

Here is her reaction when she received Sridevi Memorial Award at Zee Apsara Awards:

The Baahubali actress, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming flick Khamoshi, had earlier paid a heartful tribute to Sridevi by posting her picture on Instagram at the time of late actress’s unfortunate demise. Interestingly, Tamannaah Bhatia also starred as a leading lady in Sajid Khan’s 2013 film Himmatwala, which was a remake of Sridevi-starrer 1983 hit film Himmatwala.

Sridevi died of accidental drowning in Dubai hotel on February 24, 2018. The late actress was last seen in a special appearance for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero (2018). Her last full-fledged critically acclaimed movie was Mom in 2017 for which she won National Film Award for Best Actress posthumously.

