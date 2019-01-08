One of the leading ladies of Telegu and Tamil film industry, Tamanna Bhatia has taken the internet by a roll with her stunning photos. The diva has also appeared in Hindi movies and is hugely popular for her beauty. Counted among the prettiest actors, Tamannah Bhatia has a crazy fan following on social media.

One of the most successful and adored actors of the south Indian Industry, Tamannah Bhatia is also famous for her hot and happening updates on social media. The actor has an Instagram profile full of astonishing photos which can leave anyone breathless. The glam doll has an uber-hot styling which raises temperatures every time. This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking super-stylish. Donning a retro outfit, Tamannaah is looking like an absolute diva!

Tamannah Bhatia made her Bollywood debut only when she was 15 years old with the film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra and later, she won hearts with her acting in the album song of Abhijeet Sawant named Lafzon Main.

