Tollywood fame Tamannaah Bhatia also known as Tamanna or Thamannah has once again taken social media by storm with her hot and sexy pictures! One of the most beautiful and bankable actresses of the south Industry Tamannah started her career with Bollywood movie Chand Sa Roshan Chehra where she appeared in the Abhijeet Sawant album song Lafzon Main. But got her breakthrough in 2007 with Happy Days and Kalloori where she played the role of a college-going girl which bagged her award for the Best Actress. In her, 13 year long career Tamannah Bhatia has worked in more than 50 films and 7 television shows and one music video. The Baahubali fame is now a social media sensation and enjoys a massive fan following of 7.4 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

On the work front, she has already signed projects ahead of the year and will be seen in F2- Fun and frustration, That is Mahalakshmi, She Ran Narasimha Reddy, Devi 2, Kanne Kalaomaane, Khamoshi among others. As 2018 is coming to an end here are some pictures of Tamannah Bhatia which took over the internet in 2018.

