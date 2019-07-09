Tamannaah: Actress Tamannaah will be seen sharing screen space with Nawazuddin in director Shamas Siddiqui film, Boli Chudiya and the actress talked about how most women will connect with her character in the film.

Tamannaah: With movies such as Himmatwala, Entertainment, and Baabubali, Tamannaah has become a household name all over the country. Currently, the actress is working on the Telugu film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, in which she will be working with legendary actors like Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachan. Other then this Tamannaah Bhatia will also be playing the lead role along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the romantic drama, Boli Chudiya.

In a recent interview, Tamannaah talked about replacing Mouni Roy for the film, Bolichudiya and also addressed the rumours about her paying double the price for a sea-facing apartment in Versova, Mumbai. When questioned about the price she paid for the apartment, Tamannah laughed and said that when the news of her paying double the price had surfaced, her Hindi teacher from school had texted her asking her if the news was true.

She had replied to the message saying that being a Sindhi, how can she pay double the price for the apartment. The teacher had tried to rectify the story by tweeting about it on behalf of the actress on her account. However, despite her teacher’s efforts the gossip refused to die down.

She continued saying that it has become embarrassing for her as people continued asking her the same question. She quashed all rumours and admitted that she had bought a new apartment but denied the news of her paying double the price for the house.

She wants the house to be simple and artistic with an earthy look and she plans to move in with her parents after the house is ready. During the interview, she also talked about life after Baahubali and said that the success of the film had made her earn international fans. She still gets mail from Japan. She also revealed that the Baahubali team have a WhatsApp group where the members post memes and updates.

