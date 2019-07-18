Amala Paul has been grabbing all the limelight but this time for getting in trouble. Aadai star Amala Paul has a legal trouble on hand as politician Priya Rajeshwari lodges a complaint citing nudity.

Amala Paul in trouble: Amala Paul is in legal trouble for her upcoming film Aadai. Before even the movie has been released, politician Priya Rajeshwari has lodged a complaint on the star citing nudity as the reason.

Amala Paul has managed to garner attention due to bold scenes she has performed in her upcoming flick, but some scenes can be offensive to certain sections of the society. While the film received A certificate, many people have objected to nude scenes among which, Priya Rajeshwari, politician is one too.

As per reports, the politician Priya Rajeshwari had issues with nude scenes in the film picturing Amala Paul. She said that strict action should be taken against the actress for spreading nudity with the film. Priya also emphasized on the fact that the nude scenes in the film will influence the youth’s minds and promote rape culture.

However, the film has been seen by the censor board and received an A certificate, the nude scenes haven’t been removed. Post the complaint filed by politician Priya, the police have instructed the film distributors to not use it as a means of promoting the film.

Currently, Amala is busy promoting her film Aadai, the actress has time and again backed her film and in an interview, over her kissing scene with Ramya, she said, What’s wrong with kissing a woman? The film has been helmed by Rathna Kumar and is produced by Viji Subramaniyan. It is set to release on July 19, 2019.

