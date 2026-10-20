Tamil Actor Karthik Sabesh Dies At 37, Three Days After Uncle Deva’s Death

Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh has breathed his last at the age of 37 in Chennai just three days after his uncle, famous music director Devanesan Chokkalingam, famously known as Deva or Thenisai Thendral. The actor died due to health issues, it is reported by news sources on Tuesday, October 20.

The actor is son of the music director Sabesh, who along with Murali formed the famous music director pair Sabesh-Murali, and nephew of Deva, the famous music director of Tamil films. The death of the actor marks another loss for the family that has lost his father in October last year.

What Happened To Karthik Sabesh?

Karthik was allegedly undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai following illness for quite some time. It was claimed that he was under treatment at the hospital for almost two months and he was undergoing treatment which comprised dialysis. His health conditions were alleged to have deteriorated during the few days preceding his death.

The news of his death came in on Monday night, October 19, from a private hospital in Chennai, as reported by IANS. The last rites of the singer would be held at the burial grounds of Valasaravakkam in Chennai at 4:30 pm on Tuesday. Karthik was survived by his wife Ramya Karthik, two daughters, and his elder sisters Geetha Sabesh and Archana Sabesh.

Karthik Sabesh’s Film Career

Karthik acted in a number of Tamil movies, usually in a supporting role. Some of the movies that he appeared in are Dreams, Vallavan, Pattathu Yaanai, Udhayam NH4, Burma, Kadhal Solla Vandhen and Kulir 100 Degree. Karthik made his screen debut through the movie Dreams in the year 2004 and he has also acted in movies that featured popular stars in Tamil cinema industry. Even though he was not one of the best leading stars in the industry, his work made him part of a family involved in Tamil film music.

His father Sabesh was known for working with Murali as music composer duo Sabesh–Murali.

Karthik Sabesh’s Death Comes Days After Deva’s Passing

Deva passed away on October 17, 2026, at 75 years old. He is well-known with the honorific name Thenisai Thendral, having worked as a composer for films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema. In his career he produced music for hundreds of films and was especially associated with Gaana-inspired popular songs in Tamil cinema.

After the death of Deva there have been many condolences from film and political personalities. Karthik’s death a few days later has caused more grief for this larger family of filmmakers and the Tamil film industry.

Moreover, this family has experienced the loss of Karthik’s father Sabesh, who died in October 2025. His death at 37 now marks another bereavement for a family closely associated with Tamil cinema and its music industry.

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