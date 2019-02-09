The trailer of Tamil actress Helen Nelson aka Oviya's upcoming film 90ML has finally been released by the makers of the film and fans trolled the former Bigg Boss contestant badly on social media for being a part of an adult and provocative film.

Many fans of Oviya took to Twitter and lashed out at the Moodar Koodam actress

Popular Tamil actress Helen Nelson, popularly known as Oviya, is best known for her work in the Malayalam and Tamil cinema and films has landed herself in a controversy after the trailer of her upcoming Tamil film 90ML was released on February 8. The trailer, which shows many intimate and adult scenes and abusive, provocative language has sparked a controversy after many people on social media lashed out at the former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant for being a part of such a film which is a bad influence on the youth of the country.

Many fans of Oviya took to Twitter and lashed out at the Moodar Koodam actress expressing their disappointment after watching the trailer of her upcoming film 90ML. The film also stars Shree Gopika, Tej Raj, Anson Paul, Masoom and Bommu in key roles and has been helmed by Alagiya Asura under the banner of NVIZ Entertainment. The trailer has not received a positive response and has been facing a lot of flak on social media for its adult and provocative content.

I am not sure if she is aware of her fan base .. which includes families and kids. if IAMK is worst #90MLTrAiler has taken it to next level. disappointed… https://t.co/csFah6w6Dd — Sankararaman (@Sankararaman1) February 8, 2019

Actress @OviyaaSweetz is not just any other star . So many young girls follow her closely and are getting inspired by her. A movie like this – Only will guide them in the wrong direction. Sorry Oviya – Expected much more from you !! #90MLTrAiler — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) February 8, 2019

Oviya gained more popularity after she participated in the 1st season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in the Tamil version. She has featured in many blockbuster Tamil and Malayalam films such as Muthukku Muthaaga, Yaamirukka Bayamey, Manushyamrugam, Puthiya Mukham, among many others.

Her film 90ML is slated to hit the big screen on February 22 this year.

