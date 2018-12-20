Tamil actor-producer Vishal has been arrested on Thursday, December 20, 2018 by Chennai police for attempting to break into the office. The president of Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council (TFPC) has claimed in a series of tweets that some unauthorised people locked the TFPC office illegally. He has asserted that his supporters were present to raise the funds for the producers in distress. However, the protesters said that they were quite disappointed with mismanagement of Vishal and therefore demanding resignation.

Actor-producer and the president of Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council (TFPC) Vishal was arrested on Thursday, December 20, 2018 by Chennai police for attempting to break into the office. On Wednesday morning, some TFPC members locked down the film body’s offices in T Nagar and Anna Salai, to protest against the mismanagement by Vishal and other office employees. They were demanding Vishal’s resignation. They even had a meeting, later with Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami.

On Thursday morning, the police was deployed in order to prevent the clash between Vishal’s supporters and oppositions outside the Council’s office. Later persuaded Vishal to leave the office. However, Vishal refused to leave the office as he was repetitvely telling the reporters that locking the office is illegal. To not to make the argument furthermore fierce, police then detained him.

Vishal later took to Twitter to elaborate more on the incident. He wrote that police who were mute yesterday when unauthorised people locked the doors & gates of TFPC have arrested him & his colleague today. There is no fault of them and this is absolutely unbelievable.

Police who were mute yesterday wen unauthorised ppl locked the doors & gates of TFPC have arrested me & my colleague today for no fault of ours,absolutely unbelievable We will fight back,wil do everything to conduct Ilayaraja sir event & raise funds to help Producers in distress — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) December 20, 2018

He further mentioned in his tweet that they would fight back. They would do everything to conduct Ilayaraja sir event and raise funds to help the producers in distress.

Citing his reason to protest he wrote that he had been targetted for doing good for producers in distress.

Taking a strong stand over his decision, he further added in his tweet that he would continue to do protest no matter what. His conscience is Clear, God & Truth is on his side and he would continue to march ahead, and that no one can stop him from conducting Illayaraja Sir event.

Targeting me for a simple reason that I want to do good for producers who have lost everything,well I wil continue to do this no matter what. My conscience is Clear,God & Truth is on my side & I will continue to march ahead NO ONE CAN STOP ME FROM CONDUCTING ILLAYARAJA SIR EVENT — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) December 20, 2018

Taking a side of his son, Vishal’s father G.K. Reddy told the media that his son will face the challenge and come out victorious.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More