Popular Tamil actress Priyadarshini, who has worked in films like My Dear Bootham, Tharkappu Kalai Theeratha, Kanavugal Ilavasam, Kolangal, Vasantham, Tamil Kadavul Murugan, among several others, has set the Internet on fire with her latest photos!

Priyadarshini has more than 160,000 followers on photo-sharing app Instagram

One of the most popular actresses in the Tamil film and television industry, Priyadarshini, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industry, is a social media sensation as well with a massive fan following on Instagram and other social media platforms. The Idhaya Kovil actress keeps posting her sexy, sultry, hot and sizzling pictures as well as videos on her Instagram which are too hot to handle!

In the latest photo posted by the Kollywood star on Instagram, the Tamil beauty looks tempting in an olive green saree with a deep-neck blouse. Her sexy and hot figure and curves are to die for and the million dollar smile will make anyone fall in love with her. Priyadarshini has more than 160,000 followers on photo-sharing app Instagram and is known for her bold photoshoots, sexy photos and videos which she shares on her official Instagram account.

Priyadarshini has starred in more than 1000 stage and television shows and is very popular in Tamil and Telugu film and television industry. She has starred in films like Idyathai Thirudathey, Kuttravaaligal, Idhya Kovil, Uyire Unakkaga, Naagam, Naga Devatha, Kaval Kaidigal and Dhavani Kanavugal as a child artist.

She has worked in television shows like My Dear Bootham, Tharkappu Kalai Theeratha, Kanavugal Ilavasam, Kolangal, Vasantham, Tamil Kadavul Murugan, among several others. Priyadarshini is one of the sexiest actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industry and is also a sensational dancer.

Her Instagram is filled with her ravishing photos and sexy videos which set social media on fire!

