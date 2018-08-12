Tamil cinema superstar Vikram's son Dhruv met with an accident early this morning. Dhruv rammed his car into three stationary auto rickshaws, injuring four people at Alwarpet, Chennai. Police have registered a case into the matter under Section 279 (rash driving), Section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) against Dhruv Krishnan.

Tamil cinema superstar Vikram’s son Dhruv was detained and later released on bail on Sunday after his car rammed into three stationary auto rickshaws, injuring four people at Alwarpet, Chennai, near Police Commissioner’s residence. The actor met with the accident in the wee hours of Sunday. All injured were rushed to the Royapettah hospital for treatment. The actor will make his debut later this year in Kollywood with Varma, the remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Dhruv was in the car along with his three friends, according to reports.

Police have registered a case into the matter under Section 279 (rash driving), Section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) against Dhruv Krishnan. A video showing Dhruv’s friend arguing with the cops about the incident has also emerged on the internet. According to police, the investigation into the matter is underway.

