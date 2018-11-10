Soon after Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer magnum opus Thugs Of Hindostan was leaked online by Tamilrockers, the piracy website is now threatening to leak Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0. On Friday morning, a tweet from the Twitter handle of Tamilrockers stating that 2 Point O will soon be available on their website has created havoc on social media.

Soon after Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer magnum opus Thugs Of Hindostan was leaked online by Tamilrockers, the piracy website is now threatening to leak Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0. On Friday morning, a tweet from the Twitter handle of Tamilrockers stating that 2 Point O will soon be available on their website has created havoc on social media. However, the tweet was soon suspended but if the news is true then it will be a major setback for the makers of the film just like it was for the makers of Thugs of Hindostan when the film got leaked online.

Earlier, south film Sarkar starring south superstar Vijay was leaked online by Tamil Rockers. They have previously leaked Saif Ali Khan’s Netflix series Sacred games and Sunny Leone’s biopic web-series Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone online and now with this latest threat, the piracy business is surely becoming a big thing to worry about for filmmakers.

Starring Akshay Kumar and south superstar Rajinikanth, 2.0 is one of the most anticipated films of this year which is slated to hit the big screen on November 29. The film has been helmed by S Shankar and also stars Amy Jackson.

