Saif Ali Khan's Tandav has landed in a massive soup for hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community through its controversial and sensitive content. Extending an unconditional apology, Ali Abbas Zafar has said that they take cognisance of the concerns of people and unconditionally apologise if it has hurt anybody’s sentiments.

In the wake of massive backlash against Amazon Prime’s latest series Tandav, Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and the entire cast and crew of Tandav has issued an unconditional apology. In an official statement shared on his Twitter account, Ali Abbas Zafar has said that they have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to Tandav and The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also informed them about a large number of grievances and petitions that have been filed against its content. In response to which, they want to express that Tandav is a work of fiction and any resemblance of acts and persons in purely coincidental.

He added that the intention of the cast and crew of Tandav was not to offend anyone’s sentiments. They take cognisance of the concerns of people and unconditionally apologise if it has hurt anybody’s sentiments. In a follow up tweet, the filmmaker also expressed that they are in further engagement with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to resolve the concerns that have been raised.

Even as the team continues to face the wrath of netizens online for allegedly mocking some of the Hindu deities and rituals, calls have been made across the country to boycott Amazon itself.

Also Read: China constructs village in Arunachal Pradesh: India ‘closely monitoring’ developments

Hours before the team’s apology, an FIR had been filed in Uttar Pradesh against the makers of Tandav. Sharing a copy of the FIR on Twitter, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s media advisor said that there is no tolerance for playing with people’s sentiments. He added that a serious case has been registered against the entire team of Tandav, who are spreading hate in the guise of a web series and they should prepare for arrests.

Also Read: Tandav row: Should India’s OTT space be reduced to cliches?