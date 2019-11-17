Tanhaji motion poster: Ajay Devgn is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming biographical drama film, Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior. The makers of the film dropped another poster of the film today and fans are showering love on that too with beautiful comments.

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior is creating the buzzes since the makers released its first poster. Now the excitement level has increased more as the makers dropped its another poster today, November 17. It is a biographical drama which stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. Ajay took to his Twitter handle to share another poster of the film.

It is a very important film for Ajay as it marks his 100th film and already the makers have given him a surprise by releasing a collage of all his 100 films and also made a short video on it. Like the first poster, the second poster of the film is also getting much love and appreciation from the audience. Social media users are showering love on the post made by Ajay on his Twitter.

Some are waiting for the trailer of the film while others are excited because it is Ajay’s 100th film and also, he has completed 30 years in the film industry. Just after the first poster, a motion poster has also been released by the makers which have teased fans to stay tuned for more posters and the trailer of the film. Fans have really high- expectations from the film and everyone is just waiting to see what difference it has to show other than what people have seen in the previous biographical drama films.

@ajaydevgn congrats sir on your 100th film .. As always you look great in it .. hoping to see the movie first day first show .. #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior — Devrath (@devrathvns) November 17, 2019

Boss itni excitment jhel nhi payenge hum 😊 — TANHAJI_Maratha itihaas ka ek veer yoddha! (@Namans_) November 17, 2019

Love you sir 😚

TANHAJI TRAILER IN 2 DAYS — Chup Chaap Shubham (@Ad_the_idol) November 17, 2019

All the best @ajaydevgn sir… 🙏🙏🙏

Love u sir 😍 — 🧘🏻‍♂𝑨𝑲𝑲𝒀 𝑲𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒏 𝑲𝒖𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒍🏃🏻 (@UpakkianKaran) November 17, 2019

अजय भाऊ आशीर्वाद तुम हमेशा कामयाब और तंदुरुस्त रहो ये मेरी शुभकामना मेरे छोटे भाऊ 🙏मेरी तुमसे मुलाकात हो या ना हो मै हरपल तुम्हारे लिये शुभ आशीर्वाद देती रहुंगी मेरे छोटे भाऊ 🙏👁👀👁👑🔥🦁💪🗡🛡🚩 — Savita Dighe (@DigheSavita) November 17, 2019

Fans are also waiting for Saif’s role in the film as this is something the actor is doing all different from what he has done earlier. On the other hand, the film is also about the collaboration between Ajay and Kajol. The movie is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, played by Ajay while Saif plays the role of Uday Bhan and Kajol will be seen as Savitri Malusare.

