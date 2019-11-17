Tanhaji motion poster: Ajay Devgn, Saif Alia Khan, and Kajol are all set to create a buzz with their next project titled–Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. It is a biographical film which will hit the theatres on January 10, 2020. Watch Tanhaji's motion poster here–

Tanhaji poster: Since the time the makers released the first glimpse of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the expectations from the film has certainly increased. From revealing the first look of the lead stars to the interesting storyline, everything from the film seems very interesting and different.

Moreover, the fact that Ajay Devgn is reuniting with his wife Kajol after a long time, has itself created a huge buzz. It is a biographical film that is based on the life of an unsung warrior Tanaji Malusare, who was a part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s army. In the film, Ajay will play the role of Subhedar Tanaji Malusare and will mark the 100th film of his career.

After inciting the audience with a series of posters, the makers recently shared another poster that hints towards the character of Kajol in the film. Along with the poster, the lead star also shared a motion poster wherein two people are exchanging a bangle. Earlier to this as well, the maker released a motion poster that showcased an army heading towards a fort in dark. Though, the motion poster has nothing related to Kajol’s character but is predicted that this might be a hint towards her character Savitri Malusare.

Also Read: Katy Perry Mumbai event: Katy Perry does not present her passport to the security personnel, watch video

Watch Tanhaji motion poster here–

There is no doubt in saying that since the time the film has been announced, the makers have left no chance of inciting the audience with small glimpses. Moreover, with the motion poster, the makers also revealed that the trailer of the film will be out on November 19.

Also Read: Lata Mangeshkar health update: Shobhaa De refutes fake updates on legendary singer’s health, says by god’s grace, precious nightingale is fine

Take a look at all character posters of Tanahaji–

The film is helmed by Om Raut and will hit the screens on January 10, 2020. Earlier the film was supposed to release on December 27, however, due to some internal issues, the release date got shifted. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar, Jagapati Babu, Pankaj Tripathi and Luke Kenny in supporting roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App