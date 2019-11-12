Tanhaji poster: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is gearing up for his next film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in leads. The film is helmed by Om Raut and will hit the theatres on January 10, 2020. Recently, the makers released a new poster, have a look–

Tanhaji poster: Films after Films, roles after roles, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is currently on an unstoppable run to deliver major hits to the industry. Though it has been 30 years since the actor is in the industry, he always proved himself to be the master of all the jacks whether it is action, romantic or comedy.

In order to mark his century, Ajay Devgn will be appearing in historical biographical-drama film Tanhaji–The Unsung Warrior. The film is helmed by Om Raut and is based on the life of a warrior Tanaji Malusare, who was a part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s militant army and carved his name in the books of history with his bravery.

After inciting the audience with the poster of Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, recently, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared the full poster of Ajay Devgn as Tanaji Malusare. With a red turban, army attires and anger in his eyes, Ajay Devgn suits the character to the fullest. Further, it will be very interesting to see Ajay Devgn stepping out of his comfort zone by appearing in historical-drama.

Also Read:Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior: Will Ajay Devgn, Kajol’s 90’s magic win at the box office?

Take a look at Tanhaji poster–

Moreover, with Ajay Devgn, the film will also feature Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Jagapati, Pankaj Tripathi and Hardi Sanghani in supporting roles and will hit the theatres on January 10, 2020. Further, the film will also face a clash with Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s film Chhapaak at the box office.

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari calls her marriage with Anubhav Kohli a poisonous infection, slams people who trolled her for failed marriage

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will also appear in Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in a cameo, Rajamouli’s RRR with Alia Bhatt and Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride of India with Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk in leads. Not only this, but he will also appear in the sports-drama film Maidaan with Keerthy Suresh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App