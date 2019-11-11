Tanhaji poster: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is all set to amaze his fans with the 100th film of his career–Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Talking about his upcoming films, he will also appear in Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride of India and Sooryavanshi.

Tanhaji poster: When it comes to astonishing the fans with his versatile acting, who can be better than Ajay Devgn. After conquering hearts with comedy, action and romantic films, the actor is all set to deliver a biographical drama–Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The most special factor associated with the film is, it serves as the 100th film for the actor in his career graph of 30 years.

The film is based in the 17th century, on the journey of a military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj–Tanaji Malusare. In the film, Ajay will appear in the role of Subhedar Tanaji Malusare along with Sacred Games actor as Udaybhan Rathod and Kajol as Savitri Malusare.

The film is helmed by Om Raut and will hit the theatres on January 10, 2020. This indeed is a proud moment for the actor to emerge as one of the most talented stars by celebrating his 100th film birthday. There is no doubt in saying that starting from Phool Aur Kante, Golmal, Singham, Shivaay and now Tanhaji, his journey in the industry has been beautiful.

Take a look at Tanhaji’s poster:

Here’s looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend @ajaydevgn . All the best for this milestone…from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time…you’ve come a long long way….keep riding…and all the best for Tanhaji. pic.twitter.com/s1YpGpgEkQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 11, 2019

Talking about his upcoming films, Ajay Devgn will also appear in Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Katrina Kaif. It is an action film that will hit the theatres on March 27, 2020. Further, he will also be seen sharing screens with Award winner actor Keerthy Suresh in lead roles in a sports film–Maidaan. The film is helmed by Amit Ravindrenath and will be bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

30 yrs & 100 films old. From Phool Aur Kante to Zakhm to Golmaal to Shivaay & now finally Tanhaji! Through all the hard won Fridays I’ve seen u go through. All characters lead back to u. Proudly wishing u a very happy 💯th film birthday @ajaydevgn👏👏👏👏https://t.co/Inc5SuC9Kk pic.twitter.com/CoIf3IFIOA — Kajol (@itsKajolD) November 11, 2019

Moreover, the film will also mark as Bollywood debut for Keerthy Suresh and will narrate the golden era of the Indian football between 1952-1962. In the film, Ajay Devgn will appear in the role of football coach Ayed Abdul Rahim. Moreover, Ajay Devgn will also appear in Bhuj: The Pride of India.

