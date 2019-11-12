Tanhaji poster: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starrer Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, is the hot scoop of the tinsle town. Posters of the movie have been released. Actors such as Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol and Riteish Deshmukh are sending in their congratulatory wishes for the actors Ajay Devgn. Tanhaji focusses on the Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire life.

Tanhaji poster: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starrer Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, first poster was released. Tanhaji is the period drama film, which focusses on the Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire life. After Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol and Riteish Deshmukh, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has also shared his congratulatory wishes to the actor Ajay Devgn. In the caption, the actor wrote that they started their journey in this industry together 30 years a grow which had revealed the growth in his career graph which is growing stronger. As you all are set to mark your century with Tanhaji TheUnsung Warrior, he wished loads of love and luck.

In the poster shared by Ajay Devgn on his Twitter handle, more than 30 films’ posters can be seen emerging out the image of Ajay Devgn as Tanhaji. The film is extra special for Ajay Devgn because it marks the 100th celebration of more than 30 years films.

We started our journey in this industry together…30 years ago.And I’ve seen your graph only grow from strength to strength.And as you are all set to mark your century with #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior,I wish you nothing but lots of love and luck.Shine on my friend @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/HrE1DvPYFW — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 12, 2019

Film is being directed by Om Raut and is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He also founded the Maratha Empire. In the film, actor Ajay Devgn will be playing the titular role in the film. Kajol has made a special appearance in the film. In the poster, the actor can be seen in his most ferocious look.

Movie is produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and is slated to release on January 10, 2019.

Kajol will be playing the role of Savitri Malusare in the film.

Reportedly, the actress shot in between the hundreds of diyas and beautiful rangolis for a song. She can be seen wearing traditional Maharashtrian outfit from the 17th century.

Film also features Saif Ali Khan in a negative role. After spending 12 years, Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn will be reuniting on-screen after their film Omkara. Film also features Jagapati Babu, Ajinkya Deo, Pankaj Tripathi and Abdul Quadir Amin. The film will release on January 10, 2020

