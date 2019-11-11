Tanhaji poster: The makers of the film released a new poster as with Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn marks his 100th film anniversary. On this occasion, his wife Kajol wrote a beautiful message for him.

From winning the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut in his first film Phool Aur Kaante in 1991 to getting nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his role in Naajayaz in 1995 and getting the first National Award for Best Actor for his role in Zakhm in 1998, Ajay Devgn has now completed 30 years in the entertainment industry with marking Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior as his 100th film in Bollywood. On this great occasion, many celebrities congratulate the Drishyam actor for his 100th movie.

Always has been his back, on Monday morning, his wife Kajol took to Twitter to congratulate the actor on this occasion. With a special picture of Ajay from Tanhaji, she wrote a special message for him, 30 years & 100 films old. From Phool Aur Kaante to Zakhm to Golmaal to Shivaay & now finally Tanhaji! Through all the hard-won Friday’s she has seen him go through. All characters lead back to him. Proudly wishing him a very happy 100th film birthday.

In the upcoming biographical period drama, Ajay will be seen playing the role of Subhedar Tanaji Malusare. The film also features Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles where Kajol will play the role of Savitri Malusare and Saif as Udaybhan Rathod. The film is based on the life of Tanaji.

30 yrs & 100 films old. From Phool Aur Kante to Zakhm to Golmaal to Shivaay & now finally Tanhaji! Through all the hard won Fridays I’ve seen u go through. All characters lead back to u. Proudly wishing u a very happy 💯th film birthday @ajaydevgn👏👏👏👏https://t.co/Inc5SuC9Kk pic.twitter.com/CoIf3IFIOA — Kajol (@itsKajolD) November 11, 2019

As Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior is Ajay’s 100th film, the makers of the film made out a small clip of all the films he has been a part of to celebrate the grand occasion. The film was initially announced to be released on November 22, but later the director of the film Om Raut shared that the film will release in December 2019 due to shooting issues. And then the release date was pushed more, announcing it to release on January 10, 2020.

