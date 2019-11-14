Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior: Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji is slated to hit the silver screens on January 10, 2019. Have a look at new posters of the film revealing Aurangzeb and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj look.

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior: The much-awaited film featuring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in the lead is all set to hit the theatres next year on January 10, 2019. Makers of the film have been treating fans with all the latest updates and recently more posters of the film were unveiled. Directed by Om Raut, the periodical drama is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare who was a well-known warrior and leader of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj army.

In the war drama, Ajay will be seen playing the role of Tanaji Malusare, Kajol as Savitri Malusare and Saif as Uday Bhan. Apart from them, the film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Jagapati Babu, Devdatta Nage, Pankaj Tripathi among others. Yesterday, a new poster revealing Saif’s look was released and fans liked his new avatar. The trailer of the film will be unveiled on November 19 and fans are eagerly waiting for the same.

Tanhaji has been making headlines for a long time and Ajay and Kajol will be reuniting in the film after a decade. It will be interesting to see them together after a long time on the silver screen. Today, Ajay took to social media and revealed Aurangzeb and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Jijamata’s look. Here’s the post:

The film will mark Ajay’s 100 films in Bollywood. Another periodical drama Panipat featuring Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt will be hitting the box office on December 6. Both the films are releasing in the same time frame and it will be interesting to see which one will perform better.

