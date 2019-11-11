Tanhaji: Bollywood celebrities always support and appreciate each other on their achievements. King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has shared the poster of Ajay Devgn's upcoming film, Tanhaji and he also conveyed his best wishes to Ajay for his 100th film in the industry.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is all set to treat his fans with his upcoming biographical drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. This film is very special for Ajay Devgn as it is his 100th film. This film revolves around the life of Tanaji Malusare who is an unsung warrior of Indian history. Tanaji Malusare was the army chief of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Well, fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release and so are Bollywood celebs. Recently, ShahRukhKhan shared the poster of Tanhaji and conveyed his best wishes to Ajay Devgn for completing his 100th film. Sharing the post on twitter King Khan wrote Here’s looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend @ajaydevgn. All the best for this milestone…from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time…you’ve come a long long way….keep riding…and all the best for Tanhaji.

Here’s the tweet shared by King Khan:

Here’s looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend @ajaydevgn . All the best for this milestone…from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time…you’ve come a long long way….keep riding…and all the best for Tanhaji. pic.twitter.com/s1YpGpgEkQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 11, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan is famous for his decent humor and he wrote the caption of the post he shared in his style. He pointed over the scene done by Ajay Devgn in his famous and popular comedy film Golmal. In the film Ajay was seen standing on two bikes, King Khan pointed out this scene in his post. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, many other celebrities like Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukhconveyed their best wishes to Ajay Devgn and they shared the poster of Tanhaji on their twitter handle.

