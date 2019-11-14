Tanhaji: Ajay Devgn has recently unveiled Saif Ali Khan's look fro the upcoming biographical period drama film, Tanhaji: The unsung warrior. Social Media users are relating to the look with that of Jon Snow from GOT. Here are some memes floating on social media.

Tanhaji: Social Media is comparing Saif Ali Khan's look to Jon Snow from GOT, here are the memes

Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has already got a lot of buzzes as Ajay Devgn is unveiling the characters of the film on his social media accounts. Fans and Bollywood celebrities are excited about this upcoming biographical period drama film. This film revolves around the life of Tanaji Malusre, the military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Ajay Devgn is playing the role of Tanaji Malusare whereas Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of Udaybhan Rathod, a fort keeper under Jai Singh I who was a Mughal Army Chief.

Ajay Devgn recently shared the post where Saif Ali Khan’s look from the film was unveiled. Along with the post, Ajay wrote, “Udaybhan Ke Darbar Mein Ghalati Ki Maafi Nahi Sirf Sazah Milti Hai…#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020. #TanhajiTrailerOnNov19 #SaifAliKhan @kajol @omraut @bhushankumar #AjayDevgnFFilms @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @tanhajifilm”

Here is the post:

In the poster, we can see Saif holding a sword and sitting on a throne. He is having aggression in his look. As Tanhaji is a biographical period drama film, makers are trying to give the best look to the characters. Saif’s role in the film is of a fort keeper so the aggression on his face is justified.

Well, social media has started comparing this look of Saif Ali khan to that of Jon Snow in popular fantasy show Game Of Thrones. People are comparing the actor with John Snow and are sharing various Memes and commenting on various posts. Some are also saying that Bollywood is all about Imitation.

Here are some of the social media reaction:

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is slated to release on January 10, 2020. Along with Ajay Devgn fil has Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Jagapati Babu, Devdatta Nage and Pankaj Tripathi in vital roles. This is going to be the 100th film of Ajay Devgn.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App