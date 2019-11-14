Ajay Devgn is all set to play the role of Tanhaji and the film will revolve around the story of Tanhaji and his glorious victories, he was also celebrated for his glorious victory which held for the battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD. The film will be showcasing the history of India in a well-written format. The trailer fo the film will be out on November 19, 2019.

Tanhaji: The unsung warrior is not only available in film format but also is available in the comic book as it has tied up with Amar Chitra Katha and they are set to present the cover of Tanhaji: The unsung warrior. Ajay Devgn announced it on his social media platform on the occasion of children’s day as the special edition of the book will feature Tanhaji and his character along with the story.

The lead actor, Ajay Devgn posted on his social media and added the caption that the history may not repeat itself but the lessons of bravery and valor are still there and that could be learned well through books and for kids he was happy to announce about the special edition of Amar Chitra Katha which features Tanhaji in it. The comic book format will make it easy for the children to go through the history and the valours of Tanhaji.

History may not repeat itself but lessons of bravery & valour from our shur-veer yoddhas like Tanaji are a great example for our children. I'm happy to announce a special edition of Amar Chitra Katha featuring Tanhaji. Get your copy soon.#ChildrensDay2019#TanhajiTrailerOnNov19 pic.twitter.com/OGS5iFadO9 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 14, 2019

Kajol will be playing the role of Tanhaji’s wife as Savitri Malusare and Saif Ali Khan will be marking the role of Uday Bhan Rathod. Neha Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Sharad Kelkar, and Jagapati Babu will be seen marking pivotal roles in the film. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is directed by Om Raut and is produced by Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

