Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Ajay Devgn's much-awaited film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is hitting headlines for its ultra fab motion poster. Today the filmmakers released a motion poster which has got more than 1 lakh views with thousand of the lovable comments. Watch video here

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Tanhaji The Unsung warrior motion poster is out! Director Om Raut’s magnum opus is a periodic drama based on the life of Tanaji Malusare who fought like a warrior in many battles, he was the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire. The film before its release has garnered a lot of buzz for its plot as it is based on a true story.

Currently, the motion poster is hitting headlines for its extravagant dialogue delivery as it goes like, Rishton Ka Farz, Ya Mitti Ka Karz. Today the main lead actor Ajay Devgan dropped the poster, till now it has got more than 1 lakhs views with thousand of lovable comments.

Also Read: Lata Mangeshkar health update: Shobhaa De refutes fake updates on legendary singer’s health, says by god’s grace, precious nightingale is fine

With this, the excitement level has been raised among the audience, the comments section is flooded with praise for the Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior team. A fan wrote: can wait to watch Ajay’s new avatar. While other users wrote, The hype for Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior is on a different level, the year 2020 will start with a mammoth hit!

I have grown up watching your movies & trying to recite your famous dialogues. You have been an inspiration always. A big congratulations to you @ajaydevgn on achieving this great milestone in the film industry #100thFilmOfAjayDevgn. To many more✨#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior pic.twitter.com/VHSUB5dABX — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) November 11, 2019

I've never this MUCH HYPE for a AJAY DEVGN Film. 🔥🔥🔥🔥.

The Buzz for #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior is on Different level. 🔥🔥🔥🔥.

It clearly shows that 2020 will start with a MAMMOTH HIT. 🔥🔥🔥🔥. ADIANS, Enjoy.🔥🔥🔥🔥 A Blockbuster is about to come.🔥#AjayDevgn ❤️❤️❤️. — Bruce Wayne. (@SRKzBruce) November 17, 2019

Recently, Kajol Devgan tweeted and wrote: We are glad to collaborate with Amar Chitra Katha, so for all the Ajay fans here’s the cover page of #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior.

Read the tweet here:

Story of a brave warrior, a faithful friend, and a loving father. We’re glad to be associated with Amar Chitra Katha. On the occasion of Children’s Day, here’s presenting the cover page of #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior.#TanhajiTrailerOnNov19 #ChildrensDay2019 pic.twitter.com/bzjMnDhTDU — Kajol (@itsKajolD) November 14, 2019

@ajaydevgn , @itsKajolD and Saif Ali Khan… Trailer of #Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior drops on 19 Nov 2019… Directed by Om Raut… 10 Jan 2020 release. #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior #TanhajiTrailer pic.twitter.com/33BlaDiDCN — Nikhil Ulhas Ghule (@MyLoveAaru) November 17, 2019

Talking about the film, the makers have found a new way to promote the film, each day they release some glimpse of the film. Earlier all the main lead character poster was released. In the film Ajay Devgn as Tanaji Malusare, Devdatta Nage as Suryaji Malusare, Pankaj Tripathi as Mirza Raja Jai Singh, Neha Sharma as Kamla Devi, Ajinkya Deo as Pisal, Saif Ali Khan as Uday Bhan, Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Luke Kenny as Aurangzeb, Padmavati Rao as Jijabai, Kajol as Savitri Malusare, Jagapathi Babu as Shelaar Mama.

No doubt the film will be a great show to watch, as the Indian audience loves to watch periodic dram if it is well built.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App