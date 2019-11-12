Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol starrer Tanhaji is slated to release on silver screens on January 10, 2019. Kajol and Ajay will be sharing the screen space after 10 years, will the periodical drama be a hit?

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior: The upcoming periodical drama featuring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol will hit the silver screens next year on January 10, 2020. The film is being directed by Om Raut and is based on the life of unsung warrior Tanaji Malusare who was a leader in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj army. In the film, Ajay will be seen playing the role Subhedar Tanaji Malusare, Saif of Udaybhan Rathod and Kajol will be seen as Savitri Malusare.

Recently, makers of the film unveiled a new poster on social media and it is creating a lot of buzz. Apart from fans, many Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar also wished Ajay for his upcoming biopic. In the poster, Ajay looks all decked up in warrior attire and it will be interesting to see him be part of historical action drama.

It should be noted that Ajay and Kajol will be seen sharing the screen space after almost a decade. They were last seen in Toonpur Ka Super Hero and U Me Aur Hum and the movie performed decently at the box office. Ajay and Kajol share amazing on-screen chemistry but will it work in their upcoming film. Both the actors have given many big hits including Raju Chacha, Hulchal, Ishq among others. Kajol’s latest film Dilwale with Shah Rukh Khan did not perform well the box office as compared to their other big hits, will Kajol and Ajay’s chemistry create magic?

New poster of ⁦@ajaydevgn⁩'s #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior – And guess what, the film is also releasing in 3D!

Both Kajol and Ajay have given many bog hits separately than together. The actors were seen in Koffee With Karan and the episode was a big hit with the candid puns for each other. However, fans are looking forward to watching them on the big screen again and have high expectations from the film. Makers have been treating fans with all the latest updates and trailer is expected to release on November 19, 2019.

