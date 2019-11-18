Ajay Devgn is going to release the trailer of his 100th film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He dropped a poster featuring Kajol today and gave her character introduction as Savitribai. It will be interesting to see whether the coupe will be able to impress people with their on-screen chemistry.

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior: Will Ajay Devgn, Kajol be able to recreate their magic in the historical drama?

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior: The first look of a lot of characters from the upcoming movie Tanhaji has been revealed and now, Ajay Devgn has shared a poster of Kajol. The actress can be seen in a Kasta saree which provides intensity to her look and makes her look like a typical Maratha woman. She will be seen playing the role of the wife of Tanhaji, Savitri Malusare. The poster featuring Kajol was shared by Ajay Devgn with a caption saying Savitribai Malusare who is Tanhaji’s source of courage and strength. Kajol wrote on the same post that she will never let Ajay lose.

Ajay Devgn is going to drop the trailer of his 100th film Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior tomorrow on November 19, Tuesday, 2019. In the film, Ajay Devgn will be spotted playing the role of Subedar Tanhaji Malusare, the military leader of the Maratha empire in the 17th century. The movie stars Kajol as the female lead opposite Ajay and Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist of the movie. Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior will hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020.

On Kajol’s role in Tanhaji, director Om Raut said that Savitribai Malusare is a very major character in the movie. She is a strong woman who stands alongside her husband Tanhaji and serves as his support system in all the major aspects of life. Savitri manages the fort at home while Tanhaji fights on the battlefield.

Ajay Devgan and Kajol were last seen together in the movie Toonpur ka Superhero which was for kids and it failed on the box office. Previously the couple has done a few movies together like Raju Chacha, U Me Aur Hum, Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Ishq, and a few more movies. It would be interesting to see whether the real-life couple will be able to leave an impact on the audiences as an on-screen couple.

