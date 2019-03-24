Film critic Taran Adarsh recently tweeted to share the release date of the upcoming movies Bhuj: The pride of India, Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Abhishek Dudhaiya film Bhuj: The pride of India will release on August 14, 2020, Om Raut's film Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior will hit the theatres on January 10, 2020, and Mudassar Aziz's film Pati Patni Aur Woh will be on screens on December 6, 2019.

After creating a huge buzz in the industry with the multi-starrer films like Kalank, Total Dhamaal and Takht, upcoming projects featuring popular stars of the industry have now got attention and will hit the theatres soon. Bhuj: The pride of India, directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, narrates the story of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was responsible for Bhuj airport during the Indo-Pak war in 1971. The film features Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk in lead roles. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-series. Recently, Film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to announce the release date– August 14, 2020. Not only this, Ajay Devgn has a packed year and will also appear on the screen with the movie Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior.

The film is a period drama film that features Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Jagapati Babu, Ajinkya Deo, Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. It is said that this film will mark the collaboration of the husband and wife Ajay and Kajol after nine years.

The film will be produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and will be directed by Om Raut. Recently, the makers of the film have released a new release date of the film. Now the movie will hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020.

The list of the movies has not ended yet, after buzzing the industry with hit film Luka Chuppi with Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan is all set to appear in his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Apart from Kartik Aaryan, the film features Bhumi Pednekar in the role of Vidya Sinha and Ananya Panday will portray the role of Ranjeeta Kaur and is said to be the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh of 1978. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and will be produced by Krishan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra and Renu Chopra. As per the recent reports, the film will hit the silver screens on December 6, 2019.

