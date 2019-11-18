Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior poster: Ahead of the trailer launch on November 19, the first look poster of Kajol has been revealed from the film. Starring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior poster Magnum opuses inspired by real-life events and overpowering historical personalities have become the order of the day and a sure-shot mantra to success in Bollywood. The latest addition in the genre is the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which is slated to hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020. Ahead of its much-awaited trailer launch on November 19, the makers of the film have unveiled the first look poster of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s leading lady Kajol and it is no short of splendid.

Set against the backdrop of red hues, the actor is projected as an all-encompassing figure of strength and grit in times of war. Donning a red Maharashtrian saree with matching Kundan jewellery and subtle makeup, she is doing all the talking with her intense expressions and grim eyes. Introduced as Savitribai Malusare, Kajol’s character has been described as the pillar of support behind Tanhaji’s courage and strength.

Needless to say, the first look poster of Kajol has certainly raised excitement among cinephiles to know more about the film and finally watch the trailer of the film tomorrow. Other posters that have been launched till now bring into foray key characters like Udaybhan played by Saif Ali Khan, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj played by Sharad Kelkar, Aurangzeb played by Luke Kenny and Jijamata played by Padmavati Rao.

Based on the life of unsung warrior Tanaji Malusare, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior marks the 100th film of Ajay Devgn. Directed by Om Raut and bankrolled under the banner of Ajay Devgn FFilms and T Series, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will clash with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak on its release day.

