Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior poster: From making his debut back in 1991 with Phool Aur Kaante and winning Filmfare Award for Best male debut to winning National film award for best actor for his amazing performance in Zakhm to starring in innumerable films and winning hearts of many with his acting and his persona, Ajay Devgn has finally completed thirty years in Bollywood with now marking his 100th film as Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. And to congratulate him on this milestone, the makers of his upcoming movie have shared a poster made of his 100 films and well, it is one of the most thoughtful gifts to say.

Essaying the role of Maratha hero Tanaji Malusare, Ajay Devgn looks furious as he poses for the poster. The historical drama film also casts Kajol who will take on the role of Savitri Malusare and interestingly, it would show them on screens after a period of more than three years. The film apart from the duo also features Saif Ali Khan in the villain role and after the hit film Omkara, the film reunites the cast- Ajay and Saif.

To congratulate him on his 100th film birthday, his wife Kajol wrote a beautiful message for him on her twitter handle, saying from Phool Aur Kante to Golmaal to Shivaay and now Tanhaji, and the hard-won Fridays at the box office, I have seen you go through all of it, wishing you a happy 100th film birthday. Apart from her, many celebrities are wishing the actor on completing 3 decades in this industry, among which Shah Rukh Khan too has showered his love on Ajay Devgn and congratulated him for achieving this milestone.

See tweets:

30 yrs & 100 films old. From Phool Aur Kante to Zakhm to Golmaal to Shivaay & now finally Tanhaji! Through all the hard won Fridays I’ve seen u go through. All characters lead back to u. Proudly wishing u a very happy 💯th film birthday @ajaydevgn👏👏👏👏https://t.co/Inc5SuC9Kk pic.twitter.com/CoIf3IFIOA — Kajol (@itsKajolD) November 11, 2019

Here’s looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend @ajaydevgn . All the best for this milestone…from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time…you’ve come a long long way….keep riding…and all the best for Tanhaji. pic.twitter.com/s1YpGpgEkQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 11, 2019

The movie will release on January 10, 2020, and will be clashing with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapak as of now.

