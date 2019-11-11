Tanhaji poster: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior marks Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's 100th film. Ahead of the film release in 2020, Shah Rukh Khan has shared a heartfelt note on social media for his dear friend. Take a look-

Tanhaji poster: 30 years and 100 films later, Ajay Devgn has emerged as one of the most successful yet underrated actors of Bollywood. Having delivered hits after hits, the actor has proved his acting mettle in every genre and continues his glorious journey without being the talk of the town. As he gears for the release of his 100th film with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the makers of the film have shared a special gift for him on social media.

A treat for not just him but all his fans, the latest video shared by the team of Tanhaji shows the actor exploring every genre- from action, comedy to romance. Along with the video, a special poster compiling all the previous posters of his films has also been released.

As his fans continue to shower praises on the superstar, Shah Rukh Khan has penned a heartfelt note on social media. In the note, the actor has said that he is looking forward to Ajay Devgn’s another 100 films and more. Wishing him all the best for Tanhaji, the actor further said that Ajay has come a long way from striding on top of two motorcycles simultaneously.

His reel and real-life partner Kajol has also shared an adorable note highlighting all the hard-won Fridays they have faced together. Stating that all his characters lead back to him, Kajol wished him a very happy 100th film birthday.

30 yrs & 100 films old. From Phool Aur Kante to Zakhm to Golmaal to Shivaay & now finally Tanhaji! Through all the hard won Fridays I’ve seen u go through. All characters lead back to u. Proudly wishing u a very happy 💯th film birthday @ajaydevgn👏👏👏👏https://t.co/Inc5SuC9Kk pic.twitter.com/CoIf3IFIOA — Kajol (@itsKajolD) November 11, 2019

Touted as a magnum opus based on the life of unsung warrior Tanaji Malusare, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Jagapati Babu and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. Scheduled to hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020, the film is bound to clash with Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak.

