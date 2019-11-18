Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior poster: Director Om Raut's periodic drama is making news for its first posters. Today the main lead actor Ajay Devgn shared Kajol fierce look as Savitribai Malusare. In the poster, Kajol looks convincing in her Maharashtrian look.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior poster: For the past few days Tanhaji film, helmed by Om Raut, is making the news for its first look posters. Till now Jagapathi Babu, Pankaj Tripathi, Sharad Kelkar, Ajay Devgn, and Saif Ali Khan’s first look is out, and undoubtedly they all look fabulous in their characters.

Today, Kajol’s first look as Savitribai Malusare is out! The diva looks fierce and convincing in her Maharashtrian look. In the poster, the diva can be seen wearing a simple saree and a mangal sutra, but the highlight is her eyes, as it expresses the whole battlefield and her courage in them. Needless to say, its a picture worth thousands of words!

Actor Ajay Devgn unveiled the poster on Twitter and captioned it: Savitribai Malusare – the support system of Tanhaji’s courage. Within no time the poster went viral! As Tanhaji is Kajol’s first biopic in her career. Meanwhile, her fans can’t keep calm, as after a huge gap she made her come back on the silver screen.

Read tweet here:

The poster got a positive response on social media, a user wrote: Tanhaji’s brave wife reel and real life. Good luck. While another user wrote: This makes him emotional, loved the look, Kajol is just too perfect for the role. All and all director Om Raut’s magnum opus is getting thumbs up from every corner.

Warrior tanhaji and his brave wife reel and real same . Good luck pic.twitter.com/bNu8XruC1I — Chetan agarwal (@Chetanniketa) November 18, 2019

Tanhaji all poster:

Currently, social media is flooded with praise for the Tanhaji team, as fans cant wait to watch the periodic drama. The film is based on true story of Tanhaji Malusare, who was a military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire. Due to his great courage and fights, he is known for his Battle of Sinhagad.

The film is slated to hit the silver screen on January 10, 2020.

