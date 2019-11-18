Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior: Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol are all set to recreate their chemistry in historical-drama film Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior. The film is helmed by Om Raut and will hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020.

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior: When it comes to conquering the hearts with comic timing, Jolly nature, and beauty, who can be better than Kajol. The actor did her debut in 1992 and since then the actor is leaving no chance of proving her versatility on-screens. Not just being professionally sound, the actor is equally good at maintaining personal relationships and it seems that in order to make her husband’ Ajay Devgn’s 100th film a blockbuster, Kajol is all set to step out of her comfort zone.

Yes, you heard it right, for the very first time in her career graph of 27 years, Kajol will be appearing in her first period-drama film–Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opposite Ajay Devgn as Savitribai Malusare. After teasing the fans with the motion posters and character poster, finally, the makers released the first look of Kajol from the film. In the poster, Kajol is looking flamboyant as a woman representing Maratha culture. Together, it will be quite interesting to see whether Kajol and Ajay Devgn will be able to spread their magic just like they did in films like Pyaar To Hina Hi Tha, Raju Chachu, Ishq and many more.

To those who don’t, Savitribai Malusare was a motherly, loving and brave woman who supported her husband. While Tanhaji fought a war at the battlegrounds, she managed everything at their fort.

Take a look Kajol’s first look in Tanhaji’s poster–

Moreover, the question that arises is whether Kajol be able to spell her magic in her first historical drama film. Considering her roles, Kajol suits characters with jolly nature and is known for sizzling the screens in some of her films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain. But can Kajol be able to perfectly match up to the level of biographical dramas.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a story based on a military leader Tanaji Malusare in the army of Maratha Empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Apart from Ajay Devgn and Kajol, the film also features Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Pankaj Tripathi, and Jagapathi Babu.

