Tanhaji poster: is the much-anticipated film of the year. Ajay Devgn is seen in the role of a ferocious as the Maratha warrior- Tanaji Malusare. Celebrities from Shah Rukh Khan to Kajol, Ajay Devgn's closed ones made sure to share their congratulatory wishes to the actor on social media.

Tanhaji poster: Periodic drama films is the latest preference among the directors. From BajiRao Mastani, Padmaavat to Manikarnika, Kesari, the directors seem to be inclined towards historical films. Actors are also enthusiastically taking up the projects. Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ is the next film which is all set tor release in the year 2021.

It is a collage of the characters’ posters that he has played 100th film of his more than throughout his 20-year of his career on the silver screen. In the poster, Ajay Devgn looked ferocious as the Maratha warrior- Tanaji Malusare.

The Unsung Warrior is produced by Ajay Devgn’s ADF and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. This film is directed by Om Raut. It will release on Jan 10th, 2020.

Soon after the poster, the celebrities pour in their reaction. From Shah Rukh Khan to Kajol, the B-town closed friends and others are complimenting the actor. Shah Rukh Khan took to their social media to share his congratulatory wish to the actor.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan also took to Twitter to share the poster of the film.

30 years 100 films… incredible body of work… dearest @ajaydevgn may you forever sparkle & entertain us.. I am most excited to see you as #Tanhaji -love you my friend #100thFilmOfAjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/8iFN8HhrRl — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 11, 2019

Here’s looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend @ajaydevgn . All the best for this milestone…from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time…you’ve come a long long way….keep riding…and all the best for Tanhaji. pic.twitter.com/s1YpGpgEkQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 11, 2019

30 yrs & 100 films old. From Phool Aur Kante to Zakhm to Golmaal to Shivaay & now finally Tanhaji! Through all the hard won Fridays I’ve seen u go through. All characters lead back to u. Proudly wishing u a very happy 💯th film birthday @ajaydevgn👏👏👏👏https://t.co/Inc5SuC9Kk pic.twitter.com/CoIf3IFIOA — Kajol (@itsKajolD) November 11, 2019

On the occasion of 100th film birthday, actor Kajol also shared the same poster. In the caption, she praised her actor and husband and further wrote that through all the hard-win Fridays she had seen gone through. All the characters had led back to them.

What an incredible showreel! Displays @ajaydevgn’s massive range & versatility as a performer! Congratulations for the incredible century & here’s to the next 100! https://t.co/uvSnmW5anv #Tanhaji #AjayDevgn — Akshaye Rathi / अक्षय राठी (@akshayerathi) November 11, 2019

Congratulations @ajaydevgn ji for your 100th film #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior . I feel this film could be your first 250-300 cr grosser. Thanks for entertaining us all these years. #Tanhaji pic.twitter.com/e6J2IuNHGf — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 11, 2019

Wow @ajaydevgn 💯th film #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior amazinggg! I cannot even imagine the hard work &commitment u have put in to achieve this ! It is truly a landmark moment and film ! All this love & happiness u have been responsible 4 is truly remarkable! U deserve only the best❤️ pic.twitter.com/NABiho3P9j — Tanishaa Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) November 11, 2019

Ajay Devgn had also shared his first poster of Tanhaji in the previous month. He will be playing the role of a Maratha commander Tanaji Malusare in Chhatrapati Shivaji’s army.

Actor introduced his character in the caption and wrote that his mind is as sharp as a sword.

Films have the posters of hit films like Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Gangaajal, Singham, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Golmaal, Raid, Drishyam and Tanhaji.

This film will probably have a clash with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak.

