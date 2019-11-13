Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior: Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer Tanhaji is all set to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020. Makers revealed a new poster showcasing Saif, take a look.

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior: After Laal Kaptaan, Saif Ali Khan is all set for his next periodical film Tanhaji. Directed by Om Raut, the film also features Ajay Devgn and Kajol in the lead. The action drama film is slated to hit the silver screen next year on January 10, 2020. Makers of the film are treating fans with all the latest updates. A poster featuring Ajay was unveiled and today another poster showcasing Saif’s look has been released.

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared a new poster from the upcoming biographical film. In the poster, Saif looks fierce with a sword in his hand. It should be noted trailer of the film will be released by the end of the month on November 19 and fans have high expectations from the same. It is expected that the next poster will reveal Kajol’s look and we can’t wait for the same.

Talking about the film, Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare who was one of the most popular warriors of Indian history and was also the military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In the film, Ajay will be seen as Tanaji Malusare, Saif as Uday Bhan and Kajol as Savitri Malusare.

Much anticipation has been made for the film and fans are calling it already a blockbuster. However, another war drama Panipat is releasing next month and it will be interesting to see will both films work?

On the work front, Saif’s film Laal Kaptaan was a flop and did not perform well despite having a different genre. The actor will also be seen in Jawaani JAaaneman with Tabu which is slated to release next year. For more related information, stay tuned to NewsX.

