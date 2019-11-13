Saif Ali Khan's new poster from Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior is winning hearts and everyone is just appreciating the actor's look from the film. Saif plays the role of Udhaybhan Rathod in the film. Take a look at fans' reactions over his new look poster.

Saif Ali Khan’s last film Laal Kaptaan didn’t perform well at the box-office and that’s why the actor has made sure this time to entertain his fans with his hard work and efforts. The makers of his upcoming period drama Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior seems to be making all ways possible to create a buzz for the film. The film also features Ajay Devgn and Kajol in the lead roles and is directed by Om Raut.

On Wednesday, Ajay took to his Twitter to share a new poster of Saif from the film in which the actor looks intense and ferocious and it has raised our excitement level for the film. Ajay’s tweet reads Udaybhan Ke Darbar Mein Ghalati Ki Maafi Nahi Sirf Sazah Milti Hai… Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior in cinemas on 10th January 2020. Saif plays the role of Udhaybhan Rathod in the film and can be seen in a warrior look holding a sword.

As we know how active social media is, fans started reacting on the poster just after Ajay tweeted. Social media users seem astonished with the look of Saif in the film. Some are waiting for the film while others can’t hold on to watch the trailer which will come out on November 19. It will be the perfect visual treat to watch Saif and Ajay on screens in a periodical drama film.

honestly, this look of SAIF is damn good!!

no Doubt tht AJAY's look is fantastic too but SAIF's look is wayy tooo awesome!! i honestly Believe that TANHAJI deserve a HOLIDAY release

u may Release it on REPUBLIC WEEK too!!

so much of potential — Gaurav Taparia (@whogaurav24) November 13, 2019

Classs🔥🔥🔥

Sure shot Blockbuster100% definitely — Sohan Pawale (@Sohanpawale1) November 13, 2019

This film is very important for Saif as his fans have high expectations from this one. Well, we have to see will Saif be able to stand up to the expectations of his fans or they will get disappointed like the second part of the actor’s web series Sacred Games. Also, the film will clash with Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Chhapaak which is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

#SaifAliKhan ka New poster is very Rapchikk Andaaj….bole to ek dum faaduuu…🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Vipul..AJ FAN… (@Vipul46992021) November 13, 2019

Hi Akshay, like you said 3 decades and a momentous career. What has made it significant are the films, the love of people and support from friends like you. Thank you 🙏@akshaykumar https://t.co/yM6BPLUTVf — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 12, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App