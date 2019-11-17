Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior: The much-anticipated periodical drama film Tanhaji featuring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2020. Makers of the film have been treating fans with all the latest updates, until now many posters of the film have been revealed. If you missed one, we’ve got you covered, here’s the list of all posters from the upcoming historical drama.
Recently, a new poster of the film was unveiled and along with that makers also released a motion poster. The film has been making headlines for a long time and has created a lot of buzz on the internet. Fans are highly excited to watch the film and watch Kajol and Ajay back on the silver screen.
Talking about the film, Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior is directed by Om Raut and is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare. The character is played by Ajay in the film, he was a warrior and a military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj army. The film will mark Ajay’s 100th film in Hindi cinema which is a big achievement. Apart from Ajay, Saif will be seen as Uday Bhan and Kajol as Savitri Malusare. The film also features Sharad Kelka as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Luke Kenny as Aurangzeb and Padmavati Rao as Jijabai.
History may not repeat itself but lessons of bravery and valour from our shur-veer yoddhas like Tanaji are a great example for our children. This children's day, I am happy to announce a special edition of Amar Chitra Katha featuring Tanhaji.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj – Patthar se thokar toh sab khate hain, patthar ko thokhar maare woh Maratha! #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020.
Aurangzeb Mughal Emperor – Hum mukkamal Hindustan ko fateh karne ka irada rakhte hain… #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020.
Jijamata – "Jab tak Kondhana pe bhagwa nahi lehrata, hum joote nahi pehnenge" #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020.
Ajay took to Instagram and revealed a new poster and motion poster today. A few days back Saif’s look was revealed and many claimed that the poster was a copy of a famous web series Game Of Thrones theme and a character named John Snow. It will be interesting to see how the film performs at the box office.
